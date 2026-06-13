Lebanese MP: No Return to Pre‑March 2 Status, Full Israeli Withdrawal Required

ABNA24 - Hussein El-Hajj Hassan, an MP from Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, confirmed that Iran has clearly informed Lebanon that it is included in the ceasefire agreement.

He noted that Iranian officials also emphasized that the Israeli occupation will withdraw from Lebanese territories as stipulated by the agreement.

El-Hajj Hassan stressed that the Lebanese resistance will not accept a return to the pre-March 2, 2026 status quo, asserting that the Israeli occupation has no right to remain within Lebanese territories.

He added that the Lebanese stance remains firm in rejecting any presence of the occupation, and that the implementation of the agreement must include a full “Israeli” withdrawal and respect for Lebanese sovereignty.

“Hezbollah cannot give a commitment if the Israeli enemy does not commit,” he said.



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