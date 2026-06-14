Lebanese Mayor Among Five Martyred in Israeli Strikes on Tyre, Jezzine, Nabatieh

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon have resulted in the martyrdom of at least five individuals, with assaults persisting despite a "ceasefire" brokered by the United States.

According to Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA), an airstrike aimed at the town of Maarakeh in the Tyre district claimed the life of one person.

Ali Badie, the mayor of the Ar-Rihan municipality, was killed in an Israeli strike on the region within the Jezzine district of southern Lebanon. Additionally, three individuals lost their lives in the towns of Deir al-Zahrani and Kafr Reman located in the Nabatieh district.

In a separate incident, Israeli assaults at dawn resulted in the destruction of homes and government structures in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon, as reported by NNA.

Furthermore, the Israeli military issued threats to the inhabitants of 24 Lebanese towns and villages, instructing them to evacuate their residences immediately and relocate “north of the Zahrani River.”

These forced evacuation orders apply to Deir al-Zahrani, al-Namirieh, al-Sharquieh, al-Dewayr, Harouf, Habboush, Kfarjoz, Zibdine (Nabatieh), Nabatieh al-Tahta, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Kfar Rouman, al-Mahmoudieh, Sajed (Jezzine), Reihan, Aaramta, Kfarchouba, Mlki, Al-Lawiza (Jezzine), Jarjouh, and Arab Salim.

On Saturday, the Israeli military announced that an air raid alert had been triggered in the northern town of Metula due to the “infiltration of a hostile aircraft” from Lebanon, although they did not specify the resistance group Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, the municipality and city council of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon have reacted angrily to a report by the Saudi-owned al-Hadath television news channel on the existence of Hezbollah tunnels underneath the city.

Al-Hadath asserted in a report on Friday that the Israeli military had uncovered tunnels underneath the city of Nabatieh, containing weapons.

The news channel also quoted Western sources as saying that the Israeli army believes that bombing the infrastructure of Nabatieh will lead to long-term peace and stability.”

However, the Nabatieh Municipality said in a statement on Saturday that it considers the Riyadh-based al-Hadath news channel to be an accomplice, and responsible for any bombing of the city’s facilities.

“It is not surprising that the news channel serves as a Zionist regime's mouthpiece, and paves the way for aggression against our proud and resilient city. This particular channel has continuously broadcast fake news aimed at creating a hostile atmosphere against Nabatieh," the statement read.

It added, “What the television news channel has done is a propaganda campaign meant to cover up the Israeli military aggression, and please its oppressive and aggressor sponsors. We in the Nabatiyeh Municipality emphasize that the report about the existence of tunnels in the city clearly attests to the media bankruptcy of al-Hadath television news channel, which aims to destroy the city and find justification for the Israeli aggression.”

The Nabatieh Municipality noted that dozens of Arab and foreign journalists enter the southern Lebanese city every day, and closely record unfolding developments.

"The activities of Hezbollah forces would have certainly caught their attention in they were present in Nabatieh."

The statement underlined that such allegations are made only to legitimize the Israeli aggression on Nabatieh, and raise serious questions about the origin of the claims, and their authenticity.

The Nabatieh Municipality added it would not hesitate to take action against al-Hadath television news channel in case the allegations came from Israeli sources.

"Nabatieh has been and is a city with human civilization, and serves as a metropolis which has brought together all educational, social and economic groups."

The Nabatieh Municipality and City Council further called on Lebanon's intelligence apparatus, the government and relevant authorities to take action against this "false and biased" report, summon the directors of al-Hadath news channel in Lebanon, and hold them to account.

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