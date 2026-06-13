Israeli regime launches airstrikes on Lebanon’s Nabatieh

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli airstrikes targeted the agricultural area of Arid Dbeibine near the southern Lebanese town of Dbeibine in the Marjayoun district and Nabatieh on Friday.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA), the attack followed an overnight Israeli strike on the nearby town of Khiam.

Separately, NNA and Al Jazeera reported an Israeli drone strike on the town of Jebchit in Lebanon’s Nabatieh district, Middle East Eye reported.

There was no immediate information on casualties or the extent of the damage.

The development comes as Trump announced that the war on Iran had ended.

“Today, we settled up with Iran,” he said on Thursday night, adding, “We made a great deal. There’ll be no nuclear weapons. People will start coming home very soon. It’s pretty much completed. We got everything we wanted.”

Iran maintains that the ceasefire is tied to the end of the Israeli regime's invasion of Lebanon, stressing that it will "not abandon its allies".

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