Israel Reports Hezbollah Infiltration From South Lebanon, Triggering Panic in Northern Settlements

ABNA24 - Israeli regime has reported an infiltration by Hezbollah fighters into the occupied Palesitnnian lands from south Lebanon on Tuesday, causing panic among the seetlers in the north.

The Zionist regime's army, which had repeatedly claimed to have cleared the border areas of Lebanon and occupied Palestine, was caught by surprise today by an infiltration operation by Hezbollah forces.

After Hezbollah's infiltration operation into occupied Palestine, Zionist sources reported that the regime's army has dispatched a special commando unit to the shared borders with Lebanon.

This is while the Israeli army still does not know for sure how many Hezbollah forces have entered occupied Palestine from the border areas and the search operation is still ongoing.

Residents of the border settelments of Misgav Am, Margaliot, and Manara had been instructed to remain in their homes after troops shot the first Hezbollah fighter, Times of Israel reported.



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