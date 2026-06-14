Hezbollah fighters successfully ambush Israeli occupation forces in southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Fighters from the Hezbollah resistance movement have confronted Israeli forces as they were attempting to infiltrate into areas in southern Lebanon, targeting troop and vehicle concentrations with barrages of rockets and kamikaze drones.

In a series of statements on Sunday, Hezbollah announced that its fighters detected an Israeli military convoy that had moved into the southern town of Majdal Zoun, located in the Tyre district. The resistance fighters then carried out an ambush, employing light and medium weapons alongside rocket-propelled grenades in an operation that lasted for about two hours.

Hezbollah asserted that several Israeli military vehicles accompanying the force were destroyed and went up in flames during the confrontation. At the same time, the Lebanese resistance fighters launched three consecutive rocket barrages aimed at Israeli troop concentrations on the southern and southeastern outskirts of Majdal Zoun.

The clashes persisted into the night, with local residents sharing images that showed smoke rising from what seemed to be Israeli military vehicles that were hit during their attempts to advance into the town.

Separately, Hezbollah stated that it had detected an Israeli infantry unit attempting to infiltrate into the southern town of Kfar Tebnit shortly after midnight.

The resistance movement noted that its fighters lured the occupation forces into a strategically prepared kill zone, where explosive devices were triggered prior to direct confrontations. The operation reportedly forced the Israeli unit to retreat from the region.

Hezbollah further stated that it executed concentrated artillery strikes on the ambush area and initiated a rocket barrage, targeting a number of Israeli military vehicles on the outskirts of Kfar Tebnit.

Recent operations come as Israeli occupation forces have heightened their efforts to establish positions on elevated terrain throughout southern Lebanon, especially in the regions surrounding Nabatieh and Tyre.

This escalation coincides with reports of intensified diplomatic initiatives regarding a potential memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, with discussions purportedly focusing on the implementation of a ceasefire in Lebanon and the future status of occupying forces in the area.

The renewed Israeli military offensive is perceived by analysts as an attempt to change the realities on the ground, following months of confrontations that did not achieve enduring Israeli control over key strategic locations in southern Lebanon.

Since March 2, Israel has been conducting an offensive against Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of more than 3,700 individuals and injuring over 11,480 others, while also displacing more than 1 million people.

Even after a ceasefire was declared on April 17, Tel Aviv has persisted with the offensive, engaging in daily shelling and the extensive destruction of homes across numerous villages.

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