Israeli Apartheid Regime Strikes Kill Eight in Tyre of Lebanon After Forced‑Displacement Order

ABNA24 - Israeli forces have killed at least eight people in strikes in the southern city of Tyre after issuing a forced displacement order for its residents

Accoridng to Al- Jazeera, Israeli regime killed at least eight people in strikes in Tyre.

The killings on Tuesday came as an Israeli airstrike hit a popular housing area of the coastal city, the civil defence agency told Al Jazeera. The displacement order included the city’s Christian quarter that had previously been excluded. The Israeli regime's army alleges Hezbollah ⁠fighters were operating there.

In recent days the city has been repeatedly attacked. On Monday, five people were killed and eight wounded in a strike near a Red Cross centre in Tyre, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency. Among those injured there were four paramedics, the report said, adding that the bombardment also damaged a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The wave of deadly strikes came after Iran conducted a punitive strikes on the Israel regime in the occupied land. Iran has warned the Zionist regime that any continuation of aggression on Lebanon will result in more crushing reponse from Irannian armed forces than the Monday's strikes.

Iranian officials have repeatedly insisted that the ceasefire between Iran and the United States that took effect on April 8 was conditional on a truce on all fronts, including Lebanon.

However, with a US greenlight and the silence of international organizations, Israel has continued its "malicious actions" against the Lebanese people on a daily basis, committing war crimes by using banned weapons, including phosphorus bombs, Iranian officials say.

In response, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Sunday night launched a series of missile strikes against targets in occupied territories, including Israel's Ramat David Air Base.



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