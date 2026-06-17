Hezbollah Secretary General: Iran Is an Icon of Dignity and Honor

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem sent a letter of gratitude to the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, Dr. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf over Iran’s support to Lebanon.

“Words fail to adequately express our profound gratitude for your strong and supportive positions toward Lebanon, its people, and its Resistance, and for your efforts to compel the Israeli entity to immediately and permanently cease military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon,” Sheikh Qassem said.

“Iran stands with truth, resistance, and the oppressed. Had others followed its path, neither the United States nor Israel would have been able to act with such arrogance, nor would the Zionist occupation still be entrenched on the land of Palestine and Jerusalem [Al-Quds],” His Eminence added.

Sheikh Qassem reiterated that Iran has given Hezbollah, the Resistance, and the people of Lebanon everything while taking nothing in return.

What follows is the text of the letter:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

His Excellency, Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, Dr. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, may Allah support and protect you.

Peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you.

Words fail to adequately express our profound gratitude for your strong and supportive positions toward Lebanon, its people, and its Resistance, and for your efforts to compel the “Israeli” entity to immediately and permanently cease military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, in connection with ending the war against the Islamic Republic of Iran, as the first and fundamental clause of the agreement between Iran and the United States. You transformed the only effective and genuine glimmer of hope for ending the “Israeli”-American aggression against Lebanon into a reality that proved to the world that Iran stands with truth, resistance, and the oppressed. Had others followed its path, neither the United States nor Israel would have been able to act with such arrogance, nor would the Zionist occupation still be entrenched on the land of Palestine and Jerusalem [Al-Quds].

We have always said that Iran has given Hezbollah, the Resistance, and the people of Lebanon everything while taking nothing in return. It has supported us in our choices and strengthened us to liberate our land, heal the wounds of our society, and assist our people. Today, Iran is shedding blood as it confronts the Zionist entity by striking back in response to its attack on Beirut’s southern suburb, bearing the consequences that threaten to lead to war against it and demanding tremendous sacrifices. I say it openly and proudly: Iran is an icon of dignity and honor.

On behalf of Hezbollah and its Islamic Resistance, on behalf of the loving people of Lebanon who wish us to convey their gratitude to you, and on behalf of the martyrs—foremost among them the Master of the Ummah’s Martyrs, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (may Allah bless him)—as well as the wounded and the captives, I thank you in your capacity as chief negotiator, together with your direct team, including Foreign Minister Dr. Abbas Araghchi. I ask that you convey our gratitude and appreciation to the Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei (may his shadow endure), who has surrounded us with his care and revived among us the blessings and guidance of the martyred Imam Khamenei (may Allah sanctify his secret); to the President of the Republic, Dr. Pezeshkian, a supporter of the Resistance; to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, that luminous force which changed the equation through its might; and to the army, the elites, and all official and popular institutions and groups.

I would especially like to mention the great Iranian people. We saw them in the squares and streets of Iran’s cities and heard their calls to sacrifice themselves for the sake of saving the Resistance and its people.

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