Hezbollah Hails Iran‑US Agreement as Breakthrough Ending Aggression on Lebanon

ABNA24 - Resistance movement Hezbollah has congratulated Iran on the great achievement of reaching an agreement with the United States that imposed an end to the US-Israeli aggression on Lebanon and its allies in the region.

In a statement issued on Monday, Hezbollah said that the memorandum of understanding reached between Iran and the US, which is planned to be signed in the coming days, is a major breakthrough which helps work out a “comprehensive ceasefire” on all fronts of the war of aggression, including in Lebanon, where Hezbollah has been responding to Israeli attacks since early March.

“This great achievement is the fruit of the legendary steadfastness, exceptional resilience, and immense sacrifices made by the dear Iranian people and their wise leadership,” said the statement.

Hezbollah also appreciated the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the Iranian government and military, especially the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and the people of Iran for standing alongside Lebanon by insisting that any agreement to end the war of aggression must also cover Lebanon.

Hezbollah said, however, that the ceasefire deal reached between Iran and the US would be a prelude to the group’s efforts to completely liberate the Lebanese territory that was occupied by the Israeli regime since the beginning of the US-Israeli aggression on Iran in late February, when the Lebanese resistance group started fighting Israel in support of Iran.

Hezbollah warned Israel that there would be no return to the status quo that existed before March 2, when the Israeli escalation in Lebanon started.

It said that Israel must also release all prisoners, and allow hundreds of thousands who have been displaced by the war to return to their homes and villages near the Lebanese border with occupied Palestine.

The statement said that Hezbollah will remain “the vigilant guardian” of Lebanon and its people, and “will not accept any aggression that violates its sovereignty or sheds the blood of its citizens.”



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