IRGC: Leader's Message on MoU Strengthened National Unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has described the Leader’s message on the negotiation process and the Islamabad MoU as a source of national unity, warning that any future violations by the opposing side would face a stronger response.

In a message addressed to Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, on Friday, the IRGC described the Leader’s statement as a “wise message” that has further strengthened public unity, boosted confidence among the people and fighters in safeguarding their victories, and provided a valuable basis for policymakers in pursuing the rights of the Iranian nation.

The IRGC emphasized that the “aggressor enemy” has been defeated in the face of the Iranian nation’s historic rise and the achievements of Iranian fighters on the battlefield.

The statement asserted that the enemy has retreated from attempts to “erase Iran from the map” and “return it to prehistory.” In a state of desperation, the enemy has shifted towards seeking understanding and negotiations, ultimately “kneeling before the greatness of our nation,” it added.

The IRGC said that there is a public expectation for the political arena to continue building on the achievements made on the battlefield and to secure the rights of the Iranian people, noting that the Iranian nation and the “fighters of Islam” stand “as firm as a mountain” behind the country’s officials.

It also warned that if the “promise-breaking enemy” resorts to excessive demands or undermines Iran’s rights again, the IRGC would be prepared in all areas—land, sea, air, and all dimensions of hybrid warfare.

Additionally, drawing on the experience gained from multiple conflicts, the IRGC stands ready, “with the slightest signal from that brave and wise Commander,” to impose “a far greater historic defeat” on its adversaries.

The message came after Ayatollah Khamenei issued a statement on Thursday evening concerning the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States.

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