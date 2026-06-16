Iran President appreciates for Leader's role in including clauses protecting national interests in MoU

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian appreciates the role played by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei in including clauses protecting national interests.

President Pezeshkian in a post on his X account wrote that after intensive discussions, the vast majority of the members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) supported the text of the memorandum of understanding so that America's true determination to respect the rights of the Iranian people could be tested in practice.

He added that the Leader's guidance played the greatest role in including clauses to protect Iranian national interests, for which we are grateful.

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