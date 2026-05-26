Pres. Pezeshkian: Iran Will Not Submit to Enemy's 'Excessive Demands' Amid Economic Warfare

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian has slammed the enemy’s insistence on imposing an economic war against Iran, saying the country will not submit to the enemy’s “excessive demands.”

The negotiations have been planned in such a way that the rights of the Iranian nation are fully secured, and the Islamic Republic of Iran will under no circumstances submit to pressures and excessive demands, Pezeshkian said in a meeting with members of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture on Monday.

Although the enemy has shifted its focus to economic warfare after military failure, the government and the private sector, by working together with solidarity, empathy, and cooperation, will also get through this stage successfully, he added.

Earlier, Pezeshkisn said in an X post that “Iran has consistently honored its commitments and explored every avenue to avert war; all paths remain open from our side.”

“Forcing Iran to surrender through coercion is nothing but an illusion. Mutual respect in diplomacy is far wiser, safer, and more sustainable than war,” he added.

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