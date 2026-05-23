Army readiness displayed Iran's might: Pres. Pezeshkian

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian praised Iran's army on Thursday for displaying high operational readiness and deterrence that prevented the United States and Israel from achieving their "sinister goals" during the war.

In a meeting with Army Commander Maj. Gen. Amir Hatami, Pezeshkian commended the armed forces' bravery, sacrifice and powerful performance in confronting the aggression and invasions of the United States and Israel.

He described the army's role in securing national security, safeguarding territorial integrity and enhancing defensive deterrence as decisive and strategic. Pezeshkian said the armed forces — particularly the "faithful, popular and revolutionary army" — demonstrated high operational readiness, intelligence dominance, command cohesion and effective combat capability.

The president stressed the need to continuously strengthen defence capabilities, pledging full government support for strategic programmes to upgrade combat readiness, logistics, equipment modernisation and deterrent capacity.

"Today, national cohesion, defensive readiness and the authority of the armed forces are the most important backbone of the country's security, stability and calm in the face of enemy threats and hybrid warfare," he said.

Maj. Gen. Hatami, for his part, briefed the president on the operational status, defensive measures and missions carried out during the conflict, detailing some of the operations and responses delivered against the aggressors. He said the army is using field experience gained during the war to reinforce operational readiness, coordination and combat and support capacities during the ceasefire period.

Hatami said the army stands fully prepared to deliver a "decisive and regrettable" response to any new threat or adventurous act against the country, vowing that its personnel would not hesitate to sacrifice for the defence of Iran's security, independence, dignity and territorial integrity.

The meeting came as the ceasefire between Iran and the U.S.-led coalition remains in place but fragile, with periodic exchanges of fire reported near the Strait of Hormuz and diplomatic talks stalled.

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