ICT Minister: Nahid‑2 Successfully Reaches Orbit, Showcases Role of Iran’s Educated Women

He made the remarks in a meeting the Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Zahra Behrouz Azar on Tuesday, emphasizing that Nahid-2 satellite was successfully put into the orbit with the focus on the intellectual and learned women of the country and is not offering quality services.

Hashemi seized this opportunity to hail her outstanding and key role in the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian, stressing that the vice president’s specialized outlook on women and the family can help strengthen social justice and the balanced development of the country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the minister referred to the high capacities and potentials of women in the fields of science and technology, stating, “Wherever women had an active and prominent participation in the affairs, they have outshined brightly and have been able to play an effective role in advancing the country's goals."

Referring to the presence of women in the country's advanced industries, the minister of Communications and Information Technology added, "Today, we are witnessing the active and influential presence of women even in the most complex and complicated industries, and wherever women have been given opportunities and trust, special events have taken place."

He then pointed to the strategic projects in the space field, emphasizing that "Nahid-2" satellite project, centered on the country's intellectual and educated women, was successfully placed in orbit and is now providing services which indicates the high capacity of Iranian women in the fields of knowledge-based and advanced technologies."



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