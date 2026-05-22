Pro-Israeli media block people from accessing realities: President Pezeshkian

President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized the need to strengthen the role of public relations departments beyond geographical borders to better reflect realities to the public, slamming pro-Israeli media for preventing people from accessing the truth.

If public relations departments can extend their influence beyond geographical borders and expand information sharing and awareness raising, a significant milestone will be achieved, said President Pezeshkian on Friday on the occasion of National Day of Communications and Public Relations.

“Today, a portion of the media is controlled by Zionists, preventing people from seeing the truth. However, with existing tools and digital platforms, public relations departments can deepen and broaden their influence to increase public awareness.”

The president further stated that this is a major responsibility for public relations professionals.