Iran's Army Declares Readiness for 'Decisive, All-Out Confrontation' With Any Threat or Aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Army has emphasized that it is ready for a decisive and all-out confrontation with any threat and aggression from enemies.

On Saturday, the Islamic Republic of Iran Army issued a statement to mark the 3rd of Khordad, the liberation of the city of Khorramshahr during the Iraqi-imposed war of the 1980s.

The statement emphasized that the 3rd of Khordad represents an epic manifestation of divine will, national unity, and the remarkable resistance of the Iranian people, adding that the victory in Khorramshahr was achieved through the faith, sacrifice, and struggles of Iran’s sons under the leadership of Imam Khomeini, who disrupted the enemy’s calculations.

The Army emphasized that today, the Iranian nation and its Armed Forces, inspired by the spirit of jihad and the lessons learned from the Sacred Defense (the Iran-Iraq War from 1980 to 1988), are prepared and vigilant to confront any threats.

Under the leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Army expressed its commitment to remembering the 3rd of Khordad and honoring the bravery shown in Khorramshahr, the statement said.

It further reaffirmed the Army’s dedication to following the path of martyrs and veterans in safeguarding the country’s independence, security, and authority, standing firm against any acts of aggression.

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