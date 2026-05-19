Politico: US Increasingly Leaning Toward Use of Military Force Against Cuba

ABNA24 - The administration of US President Donald Trump is increasingly leaning toward the possibility of using military force against Cuba, Politico reported on Monday.

According to one of Politico’s sources, "Trump and his aides have grown frustrated that the US pressure campaign, which includes starving the island of fuel, has not led Cuba’s leaders to agree to significant economic and political reforms. So, they’re taking the military option more seriously than previously."According to its sources, the US leadership had initially hoped that sanctions pressure, an oil blockade, and operations against Venezuela and Iran would push the Cuban authorities toward reaching an accord.The publication notes that US authorities are considering, among other options, the possible capture of Cuban revolutionary leader Army General Raul Castro."This has led to some speculation that the US could carry out a military extraction operation against Castro, the same way it did against Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in January," Politico wrote.

Cuba’s President, Miguel Díaz-Canel, has warned that any US military action against his country would lead to a “bloodbath” with incalculable consequences for regional peace, security and stability.“Cuba does not represent a threat,” Díaz-Canel wrote on X on Monday.The comments follow an Axios report published on Sunday, citing classified intelligence that claimed Cuba had acquired more than 300 military drones and had discussed plans to use them to attack the US naval base at Guantánamo Bay, US military vessels and Key West, Florida.Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez in a separate post, said Cuba, “like every nation in the world”, has the right to legitimate self-defense against external aggression under the UN charter and international law. He also added those seeking to attack Cuba use false pretexts to justify it.

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