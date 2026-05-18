Report: Israeli Army Exhausts 2026 Budget Amid Multi‑Front Wars and Iran Conflict

ABNA24 - The Israeli army is having difficulty funding its many wars due to money shortages, Hebrew news outlet Israel Hayom reported on Sunday.The Israeli army’s budget for 2026 is a staggering 111 billion shekels (38 billion USD), as the regime is the largest military spender in the world per capita after the US.In 2026 alone, the regime has waged an extremely costly war against Iran and is currently mired in wars in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria.Since October 7, 2023, the regime’s military has been spending tens of millions of dollars each month for its genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed 72,000 Palestinians and wounded another 172,000.The depletion of the 2026 budget means that tanks will not be repaired, there will be damage to training, operational capabilities, and site construction, as well as the approaching halt of production lines in military industries, the report said.According to the report, the army is sending a clear message to the political level: “either reduce operational tasks and the size of forces in Lebanon, Gaza, the West Bank, and other fronts, or increase the budget to 177 billion shekels to match the tasks.”

Due to the sharp disagreement between the two sides and the looming operational damages, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to hold an urgent security cabinet session on the matter, most likely on Tuesday, to resolve the dispute.Israel’s budget for the 2026 fiscal year is 850.6 billion shekels (271 billion USD), which the regime’s parliament (the Knesset) was forced to change due to the operational costs of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.Following the US-Israeli aggression against Iran, which began on February 28, the regime was forced to spend a large part of its military budget reinforcing defense systems, especially the Iron Dome and the Iron Beam, in order to intercept waves of Iranian drones and missiles.



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