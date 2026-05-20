Iran Warns It Will Open New Fronts if Aggression Resumes, Says Army Spokesman

ABNA24 - The spokesman for the Iranian Army warned that any new act of aggression against the Islamic Republic would prompt the country to open new fronts against its enemies using new tools and methods.

In comments on Tuesday, Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia highlighted the Army’s preparedness, saying the Army forces have treated the ceasefire period as a time of war and used the opportunity to strengthen their combat capabilities.

Addressing Iran’s enemies, the spokesman stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran cannot be besieged or defeated.

He warned that if the enemy acts foolishly again, falls once more into the Zionists’ trap, and wages another act of aggression against Iran, the country would open new fronts against them through new tools and methods.

The general highlighted the Iranian Armed Forces’ control over the Strait of Hormuz and said the situation in the strategic waterway could not return to its previous state.

The only path for the enemies is to respect the Iranian nation and observe the legitimate rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Akraminia stated.



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