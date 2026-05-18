Iran Military Spox Warns U.S. of ‘More Crushing Blows’ if Any New Act of Folly Is Attempted

ABNA24 - A senior Iranian military spokesman warned that any new act of “folly” by the US against Iran would result in “more crushing and severe blows,” saying Washington will face new offensive and surprise scenarios if it dares to carry out its threats.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, senior Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi reacted to repeated threats and “nonsensical remarks” by the “delusional” US president against Iran.

“Repeating any act of folly to compensate for America’s disgrace in the third imposed war against Iran will have no consequence other than receiving more crushing and severe blows for that country,” he said.

The spokesman further stressed that the “desperate” US president “must know that if the threats and renewed aggression against the Islamic Iran are carried out, that country’s decayed army and assets will face new offensive, surprising, and storm-like scenarios.”

He added that the US would “sink into the self-made swamp that is the result of the adventurous policies of that same president.”



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