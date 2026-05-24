Pres. Pezeshkian: Securing Iranian Nation's 'Legitimate, Lawful Rights' Is Tehran's Primary Goal in US Talks

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that securing the legitimate and lawful rights of the Iranian people remains Tehran's primary objective in its negotiations with the US.

During a meeting with Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir on Saturday afternoon in Tehran, Pezeshkian said, “Iran is merely pursuing the legitimate and lawful rights of its people. However, he noted that the history of negotiations with the United States requires Iran to proceed with the highest degree of vigilance.”

Stressing that war has never brought benefits to anyone, Pezeshkian noted, “The US will not emerge victorious in this conflict, and it is the countries of the region and the world that will suffer serious losses. The Zionist regime is the only party seeking to secure its own interests in the region through war.”

Relying on brotherly relations with friendly nations, including Pakistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran entered negotiations, but our main objective remains solely the protection of the Iranian nation’s interests through appropriate and necessary measures, the President added.

During the meeting, Munir said that “fortunately, the negotiation process is progressing well.”

“Israel seeks its own interests in conflicts and divisions among Muslims in the region. It harbors serious hostility toward anyone who strives to resolve these conflicts, and it has no desire to see stability and security established in the region,” Pakistan’s top military official said.

Munir further expressed hope that the ongoing negotiations would reach a desirable outcome for Iran, as well as all nations and Muslims in the region, as quickly as possible.

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