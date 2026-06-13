National Cohesion Iran's Most Vital Asset Under Current Pressures: President Pezeshkian

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has described national cohesion as the country’s most vital asset under current conditions, asserting that despite ongoing pressures and threats, the Iranian nation will firmly defend its independence, dignity, and territorial integrity.

Speaking on June 12, Pezeshkian outlined the government’s top priorities across governance, healthcare, the economy, and social development. He emphasized the necessity of addressing public demands and maximizing domestic capabilities to solve national issues.

“The path to progress lies in empowering capable individuals, fostering collective cooperation, and utilizing all available domestic knowledge and expertise to resolve societal problems,” the President stated.

Pezeshkian identified severe imbalances in water, electricity, gas, energy, the banking system, and the environment alongside two recent wars imposed on Iran by the United States and the Zionist regime as major challenges. However, he noted that these crises are being actively managed through public participation and resilience.

Furthermore, the President highlighted the decisive role of universities and scientific centers. He stated that combining science, skill, and a drive for change creates the necessary capacity to eliminate systemic imbalances and social injustices.

Pezeshkian further pointed out that foreign attacks targeting Iran’s leadership, military commanders, and scientists clearly demonstrate the enemies’ calculated efforts to halt the country’s progress and development.

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