Grand Ayatollah Sobhani to President's Chief of Staff: Be Strong in Defense, Open to Negotiation — Unity Is First Step to Victory

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Sobhani, one of Iran's most senior Shia sources of emulation, has called for a dual-track approach of robust defensive strength and pragmatic negotiation, while stressing that national unity and cohesion constitute the indispensable first step toward overcoming any crisis.

The senior cleric made the remarks during a meeting with Dr. Mohsen Haji Mirzaei, Chief of Staff to the President, in which he received a briefing on the government's key initiatives and programs, particularly amid what was described as the third hybrid war waged against the Islamic Republic.

"Hold Fast to the Rope of God"

Citing the Quranic verse, "And hold fast, all together, to the rope of God and do not be divided" (3:103), Grand Ayatollah Sobhani drew attention to a subtle but profound point in the divine wording.

"The Quran commands us to cling to the rope of God and shun division. A question arises here: why does God say 'the rope of God' rather than simply 'the Quran'?" the Grand Ayatollah asked. "Perhaps the implication is this: a people who become fragmented and lose their coherence resemble a person who has fallen into a well. What do we do to rescue such a person? We lower a rope. He seizes it and is pulled out."

He continued: "If we wish, God willing, to emerge from the present circumstances, the very first step toward victory is unity of word and cohesion — speaking with one voice and advancing one message. Of course, 'everyone' in the sense it is used in politics."

"The President Must Stand Firm as a Mountain"

Turning to President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Grand Ayatollah sent a message of support, commending him for accepting the mantle of responsibility at an exceedingly difficult juncture.

"Convey my greetings to Dr. Pezeshkian. He accepted the burden of office at one of the most challenging of moments. The President must stand firm as a mountain, seek help from God, and God Almighty will, God willing, come to his aid. I offer this parable and this reminder so that he admits no defeat and no sorrow into his heart. The All-Bountiful God will assist him, God willing."

Islam's Dual Command: Strength and Negotiation

Addressing the strategic question facing the country, Grand Ayatollah Sobhani grounded his analysis firmly in Islamic scripture.

"We must genuinely examine whether Islam summons us to negotiation or to perpetual conflict. The answer is that Islam commands both," he stated, citing two foundational Quranic injunctions.

"On the one hand, God says: 'And prepare against them whatever you are able of power and of steeds of war, by which you may terrify the enemy of God and your enemy' (8:60). On the other hand, He says: 'And if they incline to peace, then incline to it and place your trust in God' (8:61)."

He explained: "Negotiation in and of itself is not the issue. What matters is the outcome of the talks. If we are truly able to secure our principles, our independence, and the demands of the nation, then so much the better. If not, then a different course of action must be taken."

"Support the Talks, But Watch the Outcome"

The Grand Ayatollah called for national backing of the negotiating process while maintaining a clear-eyed focus on results.

"We must all support the negotiations, but we must also be attentive to their outcome and see what results they produce. I believe that the solution, God willing, is this: we must speak with strength and power; we must be people of strong defense, and at the same time, people of negotiation. Everything depends on how the other side conducts itself."

Meeting Details

The meeting began with Dr. Mohsen Haji Mirzaei, the President's Chief of Staff, delivering a report on the administration's major plans and measures, with particular emphasis on actions undertaken during what officials have termed the third hybrid war against the Islamic Republic.

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