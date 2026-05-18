Qom to Host Unveiling of ‘Intellectual System of Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi’ on May 20

ABNA24 - The unveiling ceremony for the valuable collection titled "The Intellectual System of Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi" will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in the holy city of Qom, featuring a video message from Grand Ayatollah Sobhani.

Hojatoleslam Mohammad-Javad Roudgar, head of the Philosophy Department at the Research Institute for Islamic Culture and Thought, announced the event, describing Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi as a divine scholar and a man of profound insight. He stated that by drawing upon a well-defined epistemological geometry and a methodical structure, the Grand Ayatollah has succeeded in presenting a dynamic and comprehensive intellectual system spanning the fields of jurisprudence (fiqh), Quranic exegesis (tafsir), ethics, and social issues.

The head of the Philosophy Department further explained that scholars who possess the power of ijtihad and the faculty of deduction in "Greater Fiqh" (theology and rational doctrines), "Intermediate Fiqh" (ethics and spiritual cultivation), and "Lesser Fiqh" (legal rulings and jurisprudential obligations) are those who have attained profound understanding of religion in both its principles and branches. Such scholars fuse a deep comprehension of religion with a heartfelt passion for it, combining religious motivation, thought, and inspiration into a cohesive whole.

He added that among these figures, scholars with firm intellectual foundations, clear ethical-spiritual principles, and a well-defined epistemological logic possess a comprehensive religio-cognitive system, wherein holistic ijtihad serves as the central axis of their knowledge and values, governing their intellectual and practical positions. Without doubt, one of these transparent, coherent, and systematic jurists across the aforementioned three domains is Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi. He is a divine scholar who has exerted immense scholarly efforts in the fields of jurisprudence, exegesis, ethics, and social matters, and is a religious authority deeply aware of the times and present on the scene.

The head of the Philosophy Department emphasized that this tireless scholar possesses a dynamic and socially engaged intellectual system rooted in authentic Islamic teachings. The entirety of his spoken and written works benefits from an epistemological geometry and a methodical structure, rendering him the architect of a relatively comprehensive and complete "intellectual system." Understanding the intellectual system of this erudite jurist and comprehensively qualified mujtahid is an essential task for all seekers of religious sciences and, indeed, a matter of merit for the entire Islamic community.

He underscored that one of the unique characteristics of this divine scholar and comprehensively minded jurist was his founding of "collective work and group research" within the Islamic seminary, presenting a novel model in this arena. Landmark works such as Tafsir-e Nemouneh (The Ideal Exegesis), Payam-e Imam (a translation and commentary on Nahj al-Balagha), Islamic Mysticism (a commentary on Sahifa al-Sajjadiyya), and certain jurisprudential and hadith compilations like The Encyclopedia of Comparative Fiqh and Muntakhab al-Athar min Bihar al-Anwar are prominent examples of this innovative and constructive approach. He can, therefore, rightfully be introduced as a paragon of virtue and a qualified pioneer of a new model in this domain. It should be noted that collective work requires effective scholarly management, intellectual tolerance and patience, humility, restraint, and a strong team spirit. The blessed tradition that His Eminence established and reinforced in the seminary has yielded and will continue to yield abundant scholarly and practical blessings.

Hojatoleslam Roudgar, pointing to the various jurisprudential dimensions of Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi's work, noted that the scholarly management of this intellectual system—which encompasses traditional and modern religious sciences, conventional Islamic humanities, as well as extra-religious and intra-religious issues ranging from jurisprudence and exegesis (of the Quran, Nahj al-Balagha, and Sahifa al-Sajjadiyya) to theology, ethics, economics, politics, and matters concerning women, family, and society—has been undertaken by Hojatoleslam Abdolhossein Khosropanah. Khosropanah himself is a scholar with unique expertise and experience in compiling intellectual systems, including those of Imam Khomeini and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. The scientific council for the intellectual system project consists of a group of students and devotees of Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi, namely Hojatoleslams Ahmad Ghodsi, Muhyiddin Makarem Shirazi, Mohammad-Javad Roudgar, Saeed Davoudi Limouni, Mohammad Arab Salehi, and Hamid Maleki, who laid the groundwork for this initial research.

The unveiling ceremony for the valuable collection "The Intellectual System of Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi—may his blessings endure" will take place on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 9:30 AM at the Research Institute for Islamic Culture and Thought in Qom, featuring a video message from Grand Ayatollah Sobhani.



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