Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: Martyr Ali Larijani Stood at Center of Virtues, Beneficial Qualities

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Sobhani has stated that Martyr Ali Larijani was a deeply compassionate individual devoted to the Islamic Establishment, the Revolution, and the clergy, standing at the very center of the circle of virtues and beneficial qualities.

Speaking during a meeting with the family of Martyr Dr. Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, His Eminence offered his condolences, saying: "He was a person of deep compassion and dedication to the Establishment, the Revolution, and the clergy. He stood at the central point of the circle of virtues and beneficial qualities, and we extend our condolences to all loved ones for this great loss."

The revered source of emulation continued: "His children, who belong to two households of jurisprudence and gnosis, shall, God willing, receive divine favor and support. I also ask his clerical son, Sheikh Mohammad Reza, to tread the path of Ijtihad."

Grand Ayatollah Sobhani further emphasized: "Martyrdom is an honor fastened upon the brow of this family; he lived a blessed life and died a blessed death."

The senior cleric added: "Patience must be learned from the noble daughter of the Holy Prophet, Fatima Zahra (peace be upon her); patience must be learned from Lady Zainab al-Kubra (peace be upon her); patience must be learned from Umm al-Banin (peace be upon her). May the Almighty God grant you beautiful patience. May you be rewarded, God willing, and may God bestow His favor and grace upon you more than ever before."

In concluding remarks, His Eminence prayed: "May the Almighty God unite the soul of Martyr Dr. Larijani, his courageous son, and all the martyrs of recent days with the martyrs of Badr and Uhud, and envelope them in His boundless mercy."

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