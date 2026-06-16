Mumbai to Host Conference Honoring Children Killed in Minab, Examining Impact of War on Minors

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A special conference is being held today in Mumbai to pay tribute to the innocent children killed in Minab amid the ongoing tensions and conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, and to examine the humanitarian and legal implications of targeting children in war.

According to the organizers, the event, titled "Attacks on Children: How Justifiable in War?", aims to raise public awareness about critical issues such as the protection of children during armed conflicts, human rights, and the responsibilities of the international community.

The conference is scheduled to take place today, Sunday, June 14, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. at the Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium in Mumbai, where several distinguished figures from various fields will address the gathering.

The speakers include Sudheendra Kulkarni, former adviser to Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee; Major General G.D. Bakshi, a defense and security expert; the representative of Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei in India; former Rajya Sabha member Advocate Majid Memon; former Rajya Sabha member Kumar Ketkar; and renowned actress and director Nadira Babbar.

According to the organizers, a key feature of the conference will be the participation of more than 1,000 children, who will present over 1,000 letters and paintings they have created in memory of children killed in wars. The initiative aims to highlight the human tragedy of war and draw the international community’s attention to the protection of innocent children.

The organizers have appealed to media organizations to provide extensive coverage of this humanitarian event so that the message of peace, justice, and children's rights can reach as wide an audience as possible.