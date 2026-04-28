Martyrs of Minab school remembered at Mumbai education fair

AhlulBayt News Agency: The memory of the young students martyred in the US-Israeli attack on the Shajarah Tayyibah School in Minab was brought back to life at a major educational exhibition in Mumbai, as Indian students and families paid heartfelt tribute to the fallen angels of Iran.

The "Mega Education Fair" organized by the Anfal Foundation was held at the Qaiser Bagh Dongri hall in Mumbai, drawing a large turnout of students, parents, university professors, and cultural figures from across the Indian city.

At the entrance of the exhibition, a special stall was set up in memory of the student martyrs of the Shajarah Tayyibah School in Minab, southern Iran. The stall bore the names and photographs of dozens of innocent children who lost their lives in a brutal act of state terrorism perpetrated by the US-Zionist war machine during their imposed aggression on Iran.

Inside each small school bag displayed at the memorial stall was the name and picture of a martyred student—a symbolic gesture that moved visitors to tears. These bags were then lovingly gifted to attending students as a reminder of the cost of resistance and the price of defending national sovereignty.

The tribute struck an emotional chord among the visitors, many of whom paused to offer prayers for the departed souls and to express their solidarity with the grieving families in Iran. Parents were seen explaining to their children the reality of US-Israeli terrorism, using the exhibit as a teachable moment about justice, sacrifice, and the meaning of standing against oppression.

Organizers of the Anfal Foundation stated that the memorial was not only a gesture of sympathy but also a powerful educational tool to help younger generations understand that the victims of the Minab school attack were not just numbers—they were children with dreams, names, and futures stolen by Western-backed aggression.

The exhibition, which focused on promoting educational opportunities and career guidance, was transformed into a platform for raising awareness about the ongoing crimes of the US-Israeli axis. Many attendees condemned the double standards of world powers that claim to defend human rights while actively participating in the massacre of innocent schoolchildren.

The memorial stall for Minab's martyred students became the most visited section of the fair, proving that the conscience of the Muslim Ummah—and beyond—remains alive and that the legacy of the young martyrs of the Shajarah Tayyibah School will not be forgotten.

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