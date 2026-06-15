Stockholm Joins Global Protests As Hundreds Rally against Israeli Aggression on Gaza, Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: As international calls for an end to Israeli acts of aggression grow, hundreds of protesters gathered in Stockholm's Odenplan Square on Saturday to voice opposition to the Zionist regime’s military operations in Gaza and Lebanon.

They carried banners denouncing strikes on schools and hospitals and demanded an immediate ceasefire.

The demonstration, organized by multiple civil society organizations, drew participants from diverse backgrounds including Iranian activists who joined to criticize US and Israeli policies in the region.

Protesters specifically called on the Swedish government to halt arms sales to the Israeli regime while urging an end to military operations in the Palestinian territories. Demonstrators carried signs reading "Children are being killed in Gaza" and "Stop the attacks on Lebanon," highlighting humanitarian concerns amid the ongoing conflict.

Aydin Amir Hashimi, a Swedish activist of Azerbaijani origin, said that Israeli military actions would not be possible without sustained support from Western nations. "Without the support of the Western world, Israel could not have taken these steps against the Palestinians," Hashimi said, arguing that Western governments have provided logistical, moral, and legal backing for the operations. "They have suppressed the Palestinian movement in their own countries, across the European Union and in the United States," he added.

Hashimi warned that criticism of Israel has become punishable in some American states, vowing that activists would resist similar measures in Sweden. "We will not allow that in Sweden, and we will prevent such recommendations from the EU from becoming law," he stated.

Despite facing threats and pressure from employers, he said demonstrators would continue supporting Palestinian causes, noting: "We are deeply saddened by what is happening and will never forget the suffering of the Palestinians."

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