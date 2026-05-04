Stockholm Protest Condemns Israeli Attacks on Gaza, Iran, Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: A demonstration was held in the Swedish capital to condemn the Israeli regime’s attacks on regional countries.

Activists gathered in Stockholm on Saturday to protest Israel’s ongoing military offensives in the Gaza Strip, Iran and Lebanon.

Responding to calls from several non-governmental organizations, demonstrators assembled at Odenplan Square, carrying banners reading ‘Stop the killing of civilians,’ ‘End the food blockade in Gaza,’ and ‘Stop attacks on Lebanon and Iran’.

Participants demanded an immediate end to genocide in Gaza and urged the Swedish government to halt arms sales to Israel.

Ann Christin Kristiansson, a nun from the Church of Sweden, told Anadolu Agency that the current violence constitutes a crime against humanity that transcends politics and religion.

She emphasized that the global community must unite against this oppression, stating that the dignity shown by those resisting in Palestine has set an example for the world.

The Israeli army launched a brutal two-year offensive on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 people, injuring over 172,000, and causing massive destruction across the besieged territory.

The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliation from Tehran against Israeli targets and US bases in the region.

Israel has also waged an offensive in Lebanon since March 2, killing more than 2,600 people, and displacing over 1.6 million.

A 10-day ceasefire that began on April 17 was later extended until May 17, but Israel continues to violate it daily through airstrikes and the demolition of homes.

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