Imam Hussein Shrine’s Flag to Be Replaced Tuesday

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the eve of the arrival of the lunar Hijri month of Muharram, the Atsan (custodianship) of the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) in Karbala, Iraq announced the date of the ceremony for changing the flag of the shrine’s dome.

According to Jidar Baghdad, the Astan said that the ceremony for changing the flag of the dome of the holy mausoleum will be held on Tuesday, June 16, after the Maghrib prayer in the courtyard of the shrine.

The flag changing ceremony is the beginning of the rituals commemorating the uprising of Imam Hussein (AS) and the arrival of the month of Muharram.

Muharram is the first month in the lunar Hijri calendar.

Shia Muslims, and others in different parts of the world, hold ceremonies every year in Muharram to mourn the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions.

The third Shia Imam (AS) and a small group of his followers and family members were martyred by the tyrant of his time - Yazid Bin Muawiya, in the battle of Karbala on the tenth day of Muharram (known as Ashura) in the year 680 AD.

This year, the month of Muharram will start on Tuesday, June 16, and the day of Ashura will fall on June 25.

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