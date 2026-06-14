Pakistani Shia Scholars Call for Enhanced Security for Muharram Mourning Ceremonies

AhlulBayt News Agency: Shia scholars in Pakistan emphasized the importance of taking necessary measures to ensure the security of participants in mourning ceremonies during the month of Muharram, which will begin on Tuesday.

They also called for strengthening Islamic unity and reviving the rituals of this month with a spirit of responsibility and organization, the Nation reported.

A “Mourning Arrangements Conference” was held this week at Nishtar Park in Karachi by the Jafari Alliance in Pakistan.

In this gathering, religious scholars and representatives of prominent Shia organizations in Pakistan, while emphasizing the importance of taking necessary measures to ensure the security of participants in Muharram mourning ceremonies, called for strengthening Islamic unity and reviving the rituals of this month with a spirit of responsibility and organization.

Representatives of religious organizations, mourning groups, custodians of mosques and Husseiniyyas, as well as social figures and volunteer groups, participated in the conference.

It was chaired by Syed Shahanshah Hussain Naqvi, president of the Jafari Alliance.

The participants discussed a wide range of issues related to the preparations for the month of Muharram, including organization, security challenges, and mechanisms to ensure the safe and orderly conduct of religious gatherings and processions.

In his address to the conference, Naqvi noted that this year’s Muharram is of particular importance given the heightened international tensions. He stated that the growing global interest in the school of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) and the Shia community places an additional responsibility on the shoulders of scholars, preachers, and mourners to convey the message of Imam Hussein (AS).

He stressed the importance of using the occasion of Muharram to spread the principles of justice, truth, Islamic unity and the teachings of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) and the need to strengthen social harmony and reject sectarian differences and disputes.

Naqvi also called on Pakistani authorities to make comprehensive security arrangements to protect the gatherings and processions to mourn Imam Hussein (AS) and ensure the smooth conduct of religious ceremonies.

He further stressed the importance of cooperation between government agencies and religious institutions to ensure a stable environment during the Muharram mourning ceremonies.

The participants expressed the hope that necessary coordination with the relevant authorities would continue to ensure the security of the participants and help commemorate the Imam Hussein (AS) movement in an organized and safe manner across the country.

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