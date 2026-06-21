Karbala Remains a Guiding Light for Humanity in Every Era: Shia Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The fourth central Majlis-e-Aza of Muharram-ul-Haram, organized by the Pak Muharram Association, was held with great dignity and reverence at Nishtar Park, Karachi, drawing a large number of mourners and devotees.

The central fourth Muharram gathering was organized by the Pak Muharram Association at Nishtar Park, Karachi, with deep devotion and respect. The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by soulful elegiac recitations. The Majlis commenced at 5:00 p.m. and was attended by a large number of mourners of Imam Hussain (AS) from across the city.

Addressing the central Majlis, Allama Shehenshah Hussain Naqvi emphasized that the message of Karbala teaches truth, justice, patience, and steadfastness. He stated that Karbala continues to serve as a beacon of guidance for humanity in every age. Participants listened to his address with deep attention and reverence.

A large number of office-bearers, members, and volunteers of the Pak Muharram Association were also present at the gathering. The association’s volunteers efficiently managed various arrangements, including guiding the mourners, organizing seating, coordinating traffic, and handling other administrative responsibilities in an exemplary manner.