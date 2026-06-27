Grand Ashura Procession Held in Mumbai, Thousands of Mourners Participate

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A grand Ashura procession was held in Mumbai on the 10th of Muharram to commemorate Imam Hussain (AS) and the martyrs of Karbala. Thousands of mourners from across the city took part with deep devotion and respect.

The procession began at Zainabiya Imambara and concluded at Rahmatabad Cemetery, where participants paid tribute to the sacrifices of Imam Hussain (AS) and the martyrs of Karbala. The event was organized by the Husaini Federation.

On the occasion, the Ithna Ashari Youths Foundation (IAYF) launched its "Clean Juloos Campaign" by arranging cleanliness measures along the entire procession route. Garbage bags were placed at various locations, encouraging mourners to dispose of waste responsibly and help keep the route clean.

Participants widely appreciated the initiative, calling it an excellent example of combining religious devotion with social responsibility. The discipline and cleanliness displayed during the procession reflected the teachings of Imam Hussain (AS), emphasizing not only sacrifice and compassion but also civic responsibility, order, and respect for public spaces. The Ashura procession thus served as both a spiritual tribute and a model of community awareness and cleanliness.