Photos: Ta'ziyeh Performance on Ashura Day in Nushabad, Kashan

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the occasion of the 11th of Muharram, the historic city of Nushabad in Kashan hosted one of the most magnificent field Ta'ziyeh performances in the country. Thousands of people from various parts of Iran attended this ceremony, witnessing the reenactment of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (a.s.) and the narrative of the caravan of the captives of Karbala, in an atmosphere blended with culture, art, and Ashura devotion.