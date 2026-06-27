Targeting Mourners of Imam Hussain (a.s.), Unacceptable Act: Pakistani Scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, the head of Pakistan's Shia Ulema Council, in a statement announced that the recent violent incidents in the Hangu region indicate a clear negligence on the part of the government and security institutions, and seriously question their performance.

He said, "The anti-peace elements are now using advanced tools such as drones and missiles, while the security institutions remain in a state of incapacity and inaction."

Naqvi added that missile attacks have been carried out in three areas in Hangu, as well as several drone attacks, aimed at creating terror among the people and targeting the mourning ceremonies of Imam Hussain (a.s.).

Naqvi, the head of Pakistan's Shia Ulema Council, said, "Such cowardly attacks not only threaten human lives but also constitute an attack on national security, religious freedom, and coexistence among different sects."

Naqvi, condemning these actions during the month of Muharram, emphasized that targeting the mourners of Imam Hussain (a.s.) is an unacceptable and strongly condemned act.

He called for an immediate, transparent, and impartial investigation into this incident and emphasized that in addition to the main perpetrators, all facilitators of these actions should also be brought to justice.

According to reports, unidentified individuals fired missiles at the Hangu region, targeting the Muharram mourning ceremonies, but the incident resulted in no casualties.

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