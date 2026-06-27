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Berri Warns About the "Shameful Agreement"; Lebanon Is on the Verge of Sedition

28 June 2026 - 03:08
News ID: 1832372
Berri Warns About the "Shameful Agreement"; Lebanon Is on the Verge of Sedition

The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, reacting to what he called a "shameful agreement," warned about the danger of sedition in the country and called on all Lebanese people to maintain calm, restraint, and avoid any tension, not allowing the agents of discord to exploit the situation.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Nabih Berri, the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, in brief remarks referring to recent developments, addressed the people of the country, saying, "O people of Lebanon, all of Lebanon, this is sedition." Emphasizing the need for vigilance, he called on citizens to avoid falling into the trap of internal disputes and tensions, and by maintaining calm and controlling emotions, not to provide grounds for exploitation by ill-wishers.

Berri, in continuation of his remarks, cited a saying of Imam Ali (a.s.) and said, "In times of sedition, be like a two-year-old camel that has neither a back to ride nor udders to milk." By recalling this wisdom, he emphasized that in times of sedition, people should not turn themselves into tools for the realization of the goals of seditionists and profiteers.

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