Israel Continues to Attack on Southern Lebanon; Hezbollah's Opposition to "Framework Agreement" Intensifies

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Lebanese media reported the continuation of Israeli army aggressions against southern Lebanon. According to these reports, Israeli forces infiltrated the outskirts of the town of Kafr Shuba in the Hasbaya region and simultaneously opened fire using semi-heavy and heavy weapons. An Israeli drone also targeted an area in Nabatieh, and in another incident, an Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb around the town of Kafr Tibnit.

In response to recent developments, Hussein al-Hajj Hassan, a representative of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" parliamentary bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, described the "Framework Agreement" not as an agreement but as "the Lebanese government's complete surrender to the United States and the Zionist regime." Stating that this agreement only imposes obligations on Lebanon and contains no requirements for the Israeli side, he emphasized that the resistance does not recognize this agreement and the resistance's weapons will remain.

Amin Sherri, another representative of this bloc, also emphasized that the Israeli regime, by fueling internal divisions, seeks to achieve objectives it failed to attain on the battlefield.

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