Tehran Warns Washington, Tel Aviv; Future War Will Not Be Like "Forty-Day War"

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, condemning the recent U.S. attack on the country's soil, described it as a clear violation of the memorandum of understanding ending the war and emphasized that the Islamic Republic, based on Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, reserves its right to defend its sovereignty, security, and national interests. The ministry also announced that Iran's armed forces, in response to this attack, have targeted positions associated with U.S. forces and called on the southern Persian Gulf countries to adhere to the principles of good neighborliness and international law.

Ebrahim Azizi, the head of the National Security Commission of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, also emphasizing Iran's full readiness to confront any violation of commitments, announced that any action contrary to the memorandum of understanding or threatening the country's security will be met with a decisive response. He also stated that the management of the Strait of Hormuz is carried out within the framework of Iran's sovereignty, and all vessels must comply with the established laws and regulations.

On the other hand, Mohsen Rezaei, the former commander of the IRGC, warned that in the event of any new war, the United States and the Zionist regime will face heavy human casualties, and this battle "will not be like the Forty-Day War," because Iran will enter the field with new capabilities.

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