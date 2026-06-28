Syrian Social Nationalist Party: Agreement That Legitimizes Occupation, Invalid

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Syrian Social Nationalist Party announced in a statement that the "Framework Agreement" not only does not reflect the will of the Lebanese nation, but is also an attempt to legitimize the outcomes of the Israeli regime's aggressions and provide political and security solutions for this regime. The party also described the negotiations conducted under military and political pressure with U.S. mediation as "veiled surrender" and completely rejected them.

In this statement, strong opposition to the "test areas" plan and phased and conditional withdrawals was declared, and it was emphasized that any acceptance of partial withdrawal or new security arrangements would mean the consolidation of occupation and the creation of a new "security belt" in southern Lebanon. The Syrian Social Nationalist Party stated that national sovereignty is not achieved through external pressure or political concessions, but rather through the preservation of territorial integrity and national will.

The party concluded by emphasizing that the Israeli regime has no record of adhering to agreements, and announced that national rights can only be realized through reliance on power and resistance. It also called on all national currents and the people of Lebanon to unite against this process and emphasize the complete and unconditional withdrawal of Israeli forces from all Lebanese territories and the preservation of the option of resistance.

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