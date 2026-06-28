Escalation of Settler Attacks Against Palestinians in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Palestinian sources announced that a group of Israeli settlers on Saturday morning raided the home of a Palestinian citizen in the Wadi al-Saeer area east of Hebron, causing terror among family members, especially women and children. Simultaneously, in the village of Al-Mughayyir east of Ramallah, settlers entered agricultural lands, and after destroying the fence of a farm, brought their livestock onto the land, causing extensive damage to crops and trees.

According to the Al-Mughayyir Agricultural Production Cooperative Association, about 270 five-year-old grapevines were destroyed in this attack. The association also announced that this action was carried out with the support of armed individuals among the settlers and in the presence of Israeli army forces. According to the association, similar attacks in recent years have included the destruction of greenhouses, theft of trees, burning of water tanks and irrigation networks, and preventing farmers from accessing their lands.

The association also announced that since 2023, access to part of its agricultural lands has been blocked by Israeli forces, and the damages from these attacks have exceeded 30,000 shekels. According to statistics from the Palestinian "Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission," in May alone, Israeli army forces and settlers carried out a total of 1,659 attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem, including attacks on citizens, destruction of farms, burning of agricultural lands, and destruction of homes and facilities.

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