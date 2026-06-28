Opposition of Lebanese Currents to Government-Israel Agreement

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Following the release of the news of the signing of the framework agreement between the Lebanese government and the Israeli regime, Hanna Gharib, the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Communist Party, rejecting this agreement, announced that no peace is possible with a regime which he described as an "apartheid and genocidal regime." He also called for the convergence of political currents to confront what he called a "shameful agreement" and emphasized that he had previously opposed the agreement on maritime border demarcation with Israel.

The Committee for the Support of Prisoner Yahya Skaf also described this agreement in a statement as "humiliating" and announced that making concessions to the Israeli regime while parts of Lebanese territory remain under occupation is inconsistent with the country's national interests. The committee, while criticizing direct negotiations with Israel, called on the Lebanese people to avoid any internal dispute and sedition, and to emphasize the preservation of national unity and support for the equation of "army, nation, and resistance."

Sheikh Hossam al-Ailani, the imam and preacher of Al-Ghufran Mosque in Sidon, also criticized the government's approach in accepting the provisions of this agreement, stating that the resistance's weapons are an internal matter related to Lebanon's sovereignty. Referring to the experience of the Oslo Agreement, he warned that the Israeli regime has not been committed to its obligations and Lebanon's deterrent capabilities should not be overlooked. Al-Ailani concluded that the signing of this agreement has increased internal divisions and differences in Lebanon.

**************

End/ 345E