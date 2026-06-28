Lebanon Will Never Become an Israeli Settlement: Lebanese Parliamentarian

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hassan Ezzeddine, at an Ashura ceremony, criticizing the Lebanese government's approach in advancing direct negotiations with the Zionist regime, said, "If the real goal is the liberation of occupied territories, the realization of national sovereignty, and the recovery of Lebanon's rights, these objectives can be pursued through indirect negotiations." He added that the Lebanese government has so far failed even to achieve a full ceasefire, and attributed the realization of the current ceasefire to Iran's support and steadfastness against the United States.

He also praised the Lebanese army's stance in opposing the Zionist regime's proposals and said that the country's army refused to compromise Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity or to stand against the people and the resistance. Ezzeddine described this approach as a sign of the army's commitment to national interests and the continuation of its bond with the resistance in defending the country.

The representative of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" bloc concluded by emphasizing that the resistance remains committed to the ceasefire, stating that this commitment does not mean relinquishing Lebanon's rights, and that the resistance will respond to continued aggressions at the time and in the manner it deems appropriate. He also emphasized that Lebanon will never become an "Israeli settlement" or a "U.S. protectorate."

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