Beirut Council of Scholars Warned About the Consequences of the Washington Agreement with the Zionist Regime

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Beirut Council of Scholars announced in a statement that the agreement concluded by the current Lebanese government with the Zionist regime means ignoring the national participation of one of the main pillars of Lebanese society and paves the way for the continuation of killing, destruction, and displacement. This religious body also accused the government that, despite claiming to provide for the country's security, it has failed to protect Lebanon's sovereignty and people.

The statement warned against what it called the "great error" of the Lebanese government, stating that this agreement has given free concessions to the Zionist regime; an issue that, according to the Beirut Council of Scholars, has also been described by Israeli officials as a significant achievement. The body also claimed that the Lebanese government, by bypassing the Iran-U.S. understanding, missed the opportunity to achieve the full withdrawal of occupying forces from southern Lebanon.

The Beirut Council of Scholars, criticizing direct negotiations with the Zionist regime, emphasized that the government entered this process without national consensus and, by making a fateful decision, has exacerbated the political and social divide in the country. The statement also noted that some positions expressed within the Zionist regime indicate that the goal of this process is to create discord and conflict among the Lebanese and to achieve objectives that Israel failed to attain on the battlefield.

In conclusion, the Beirut Council of Scholars warned against any action against the resistance and emphasized that this project, like previous ones, will face failure. The body, referring to the sacrifices of the people of southern Lebanon, announced that the residents of these areas will never abandon their land and will not allow Lebanon's sovereignty and national rights to be sacrificed for political agreements.

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