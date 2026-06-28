Safe Passage Through Strait of Hormuz Not Guaranteed Except Through Iran's Routes

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Kazem Gharibabadi, the Deputy for Legal and International Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote in a message on the X platform:

Safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz is not guaranteed with ambiguous arrangements, parallel routes, or decision-making outside the considerations of Iran, as the coastal state.

Any valid framework must be based on coordination with Iran and the provisions of paragraph five of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. Otherwise, the result will be the suspension of the parallel route.

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