Lebanon's Islamic Action Front: Framework Agreement with Israel "Stillborn", Devoid of Any Legal Effect

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Lebanon's Islamic Action Front, issuing a statement, emphasized that the so-called framework agreement for joint action between Lebanese officials who negotiated without having the right and legal legitimacy with the Zionist regime, with the criminal and aggressive Zionist enemy, is nothing but "ink on paper" and was stillborn.

Lebanon's Islamic Action Front announced that this agreement is devoid of any legal effect, because it was stillborn in the land of great betrayal in Washington. In contrast, the living land with its resistant, patient, and proud people and its noble and heroic resistance, watered by the blood of pure martyrs and proud veterans, is right here, namely the proud and steadfast land of southern Lebanon.

This Lebanese front, emphasizing that a right for which there is demand will never be lost, stated, "Despite the betrayal of traitors and mercenaries subservient to Zionist-American dictates, whose stench of betrayal can be smelled from Washington to Beirut, one must know that whatever is built upon falsehood will certainly be false."

The Islamic Action Front stated that no power in the world, with any level of transgression and arrogance, can separate the precious land of the south from its pure-hearted inhabitants and people who defend their homes, livelihood, and property with their very lives.

This Lebanese front, in conclusion, emphasized the necessity of public vigilance against the plots of "internal sedition" and "suspicious calls for federalism" that are being heard today in the shadow of the occupation and blatant aggression of the Zionist regime against the people and country of Lebanon.

The Islamic Action Front concluded by noting that the proud Lebanese nation will stand at the forefront of confronting these plots and the despicable and malicious Zionist-American projects.

This comes hours after Sheikh Naim Qassem, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, also stated that the "Framework Agreement" is a surrender of Lebanon's sovereignty, legitimizes occupation, and links withdrawal to the disarmament of the resistance, calling for the rejection of this agreement and adherence to the Iran-U.S. Memorandum of Understanding and the continuation of resistance until the full liberation of Lebanon.

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah emphasized that the framework agreement in Washington is humiliating, shameful, and a surrender of sovereignty. This agreement is void and invalid, and the provisions of the Iran-U.S. Memorandum of Understanding must be implemented. We will pursue all necessary means and apply international and Arab pressure to force the Israeli enemy to comply with the first clause of the memorandum and withdraw from Lebanon.

Lebanon and the Zionist regime on Friday, after five rounds of negotiations and four days of talks in Washington mediated by the United States, reached a framework for a future agreement. This framework was signed in the presence of Marco Rubio, the U.S. Secretary of State, Nada Hamadeh Maawad, Lebanon's Ambassador to the United States, and Yeheil Liter, the Zionist regime's Ambassador to Washington.

According to a report by the American news outlet Axios, this agreement outlines the path for future negotiations between the two sides and includes initial executive measures. The outlet, citing an Israeli official, stated that based on this agreement, the Zionist regime will maintain its presence in the security zone known as the "yellow line" until Hezbollah is disarmed.

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