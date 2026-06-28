Escalation of Israeli Ground Infiltration into Syrian Territory in June / Over 60 Infiltrations Recorded

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights announced on Saturday that in the current month (June), more than 60 cases of Israeli infiltration into Syrian territory have been recorded.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that in the countryside of Daraa and Quneitra provinces, six separate ground infiltrations by Israeli forces into Syrian territory occurred during the past day (Friday), including raids on homes, the establishment of temporary checkpoints, the interrogation of a number of civilians, and the temporary detention of a young man from the Quneitra countryside.

According to Al-Mayadeen, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights added that these actions "took place simultaneously with extensive drone flights over the area," indicating the expansion of the scope of Israeli military operations inside Syrian villages.

The organization expressed concern over the transformation of the detention and interrogation of civilians and raids on homes into a recurring field policy accompanied by ground infiltrations in border villages.

The statement continued, "Israeli forces are no longer satisfied with extensive reconnaissance drone flights and violations of Syrian airspace, but are repeatedly infiltrating residential areas, establishing temporary checkpoints, detaining and interrogating civilians, and raiding homes."

The official Syrian news agency (SANA) also reported that on Friday evening, 19 Israeli military vehicles infiltrated three towns in the Daraa and Quneitra countryside, and simultaneously with drone flights, raided and searched a number of homes.

SANA reported that Israel continues its infiltration into southern Syria, conducting raids, detentions, land destruction, and firing gunshots.

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