Ashura Perpetual Project for Reform / Striving for Establishment of Justice Religious Duty of Islamic Ummah: Iraqi Scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Sayyid Yassin al-Mousawi, the Friday Prayer Leader of Baghdad and a prominent professor at the Najaf Seminary, in his Friday sermon, while explaining the doctrinal, political, and regional dimensions of the Ashura movement, emphasized the central position of Imam Hussain's (a.s.) uprising in shaping the religious, political, and social identity of the followers of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) school.

Ayatollah al-Mousawi, stating that the event of Ashura was not merely a historical event, but rather the foundation for the formation of the doctrinal, political, and cultural existence of Shiites throughout history, said, "The followers of the Hussayni school have always been subjected to various forms of pressure, oppression, and elimination, and this very issue has prevented the realization of the model of just governance that Imam Ali (a.s.) established."

He added, "Striving for the establishment of divine justice and the establishment of a government based on Islamic values is not merely a political choice, but rather a religious duty of the Islamic Ummah and its leaders. Therefore, reformism, continuous effort, and conscious and intelligent political struggle for the preservation of the Ummah's interests and the protection of Islam must continue."

In another part of his remarks, the Friday Prayer Leader of Baghdad, referring to Iraq's internal situation, emphasized the necessity of preventing the return of tyranny and the monopolization of power under any guise, and said, "The sacrifices and selflessness of the Iraqi nation over the past decades do not allow dictatorship to be reproduced once again, nor for partisan or personal interests to be prioritized over the country's public interests."

Ayatollah al-Mousawi, criticizing the continuation of financial and administrative corruption in government institutions, stated, "The repeated exposure of major corruption cases has doubled the necessity of legal action and the prosecution of all individuals involved in these cases, regardless of their position and responsibility."

Referring to Iraq's economic and oil file, he expressed concern over some oil contracts signed with foreign companies and said, "A number of these agreements do not serve Iraq's national interests and need to be reviewed in order to protect the rights of the nation and national resources."

In another part of his sermon, the Friday Prayer Leader of Baghdad addressed regional developments and the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, and stated, "The recent understandings in the region indicate important strategic developments, and the balance of power in the region is changing rapidly; developments whose direct effects will become apparent on the region's future."

He also, referring to developments in Lebanon, praised the steadfastness and resistance of the resistance forces against regional and international pressures.

At the conclusion of his sermon, Ayatollah al-Mousawi, referring to the spiritual dimensions of Ashura and its connection to the culture of waiting, called on the faithful to hope, effort, and readiness to support the truth and establish justice, and prayed to God Almighty to protect Islamic countries from seditions and wars, and to grant security, stability, and peace to the nations of the region.

In conclusion, he prayed for mercy and forgiveness for all believing men and women, as well as the martyrs of the Islamic Ummah, and beseeched God Almighty for dignity, security, and goodness and welfare for Iraq and other Islamic countries.

**************

End/ 345E