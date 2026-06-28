Tehran Prepares to Host Large Crowd for Martyred Leader's Funeral Ceremony

AhlulBayt News Agency: The capital of the Islamic Republic of Iran is preparing to host a large crowd of lovers and enthusiasts of the Islamic Revolution from all over the country and international guests to commemorate the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and all institutions must participate with maximum capacity in serving the people and pilgrims of this historic event.

Governor of Tehran Hossein Khosheqbal emphasized the full readiness of the executive and service agencies to hold a grand farewell and funeral ceremony for the martyred Leader of the revolution.

He reiterated that it is expected that a large crowd from all over the country, as well as guests from Islamic countries and freedom-loving people around the world, will attend this spiritual and historic ceremony in Tehran.

Khosheqbal further pointed out therefore, the responsibility of the executive and service-providing agencies in providing welfare, security, urban services, and the necessary infrastructure is very heavy and decisive.

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