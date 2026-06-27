Shia Cleric: Ashura Teaches Resistance Against Oppression and Arrogance in Every Era

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Addressing the central Ashura gathering at DC Chowk in Jacobabad, Sindh, the provincial president of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Sindh, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, said that more than 1,400 years ago, Hazrat Sayyida Zainab Kubra (peace be upon her) declared in the court of Yazid: "Do whatever you can. By God, you will never erase our remembrance." He said this is why the remembrance of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him) and the family of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his family) has remained alive throughout history.

Domki said the Umayyad and Abbasid dynasties made every effort to suppress the remembrance of Imam Hussain, but their rule came to an end while the name, message, and legacy of Imam Hussain continue to endure and, he said, will remain alive forever.

Referring to the events leading up to the Battle of Karbala, Domki said that when "the entire world had pledged allegiance to Yazid," Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, declared that "someone like me cannot pledge allegiance to someone like Yazid." He said the message of Karbala continues to inspire resistance against oppression and steadfastness in support of truth and justice in every era.

Domki also referred to what he described as the recent struggle of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying it reflected the same spirit of standing firm against oppression. He strongly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel, and described a statement by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as an insult to the nation.

He further said that throughout history, some rulers and religious authorities had attempted to suppress Hussaini rituals and the remembrance of Imam Hussain through bans and religious decrees, but had failed to silence what he described as a divine message. Today, he said, Imam Hussain's message is spreading across the world with greater strength, inspiring humanity to stand against injustice and uphold truth and justice.

Other speakers at the Ashura gathering included Raja Syed Riaz Ali Shah of Anjuman Sipah-e-Ali Akbar, Advocate Abdul Hai Soomro, and several others. They highlighted the message of Karbala, paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala, and emphasized the importance of unity among Muslims.