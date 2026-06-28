Funeral Ceremonies for Ayatollah Khamenei to Begin July 4: IRGC Official

AhlulBayt News Agency: Brigadier General Hassan Hassanzadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Tehran Command, who also heads the headquarters responsible for overseeing the ceremonies announced details for the upcoming two-day public farewell and funeral ceremonies, which are to be held for the nation to bid farewell to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei

Hassanzadeh said that the upcoming event is to feature farewell ceremonies, funeral prayers, and funeral processions to be held on July 4 and 5.

Ayatollah Khamenei was martyred following the launch of the latest bout of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression against Iran on February 28.

The aggression that also claimed the lives of senior officials and commanders, as well as countless ordinary civilians, triggered Iran to respond by staging at least 100 decisive and successful retaliatory strikes against sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets. The reprisal prompted the United States to announce a unilateral ceasefire on April 7.

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