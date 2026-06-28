Maariv Report on Extensive Damage to U.S. Bases in Persian Gulf; Washington Reviewing Its Military Deployment

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Eli Leon, a writer for Maariv, citing a report from The Wall Street Journal, wrote that the U.S. naval base in Bahrain, the headquarters of the Fifth Fleet, was among the centers that suffered significant damage in the recent attacks. According to this report, the command building, several operational centers, and satellite communication stations were targeted, and the reconstruction cost for this base alone, in terms of infrastructure, is estimated at about $400 million. The report also mentions damage to the "Ali Al Salem" base in Kuwait, "Al Dhafra" in the UAE, and "Prince Sultan" in Saudi Arabia.

In response, the U.S. Army has announced that despite the extensive attacks, no personnel were killed at the Bahrain base and military operations have not been disrupted. A spokesman for U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed that Iran fired more than eight thousand missiles and drones, but only two of them caused damage to U.S. forces. However, the U.S. Department of Defense has refrained from providing an official estimate of its financial losses, and some research reports have estimated the total cost of the war at about $40 billion and the direct damage to U.S. bases in the region at between $2.2 and $5.1 billion.

According to Maariv, the sum of these developments has led Washington to consider the option of reducing its military presence in some Persian Gulf countries and transferring part of its infrastructure and command centers to safer areas. The report also claims that the transfer of some military and command capabilities to the occupied territories is among the options being considered; although no U.S. official has officially confirmed this matter so far.

**************

End/ 345E